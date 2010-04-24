Shanghai Financial District Plans To Copy Wall Street's Bull

Shanghai has commissioned a copy of the Wall Street Bull from the original sculptor, according to the FT.



If you believe in omens, then go long China. The Beast of Bowling Green was installed in December 1989 before a decade-long bull market. And Shanghai’s is more muscular.

FT:

Shanghai’s leaders originally said their bull would be twice the size of New York’s but, having also suffered through the financial crisis, Bund Bull must have had his growth stunted because he has turned out almost exactly the same size as his doppelganger, albeit with a bit more muscle.

The Shanghai bull is redder than the original, suitable for a country where all good things come in communist red, and he weighs the same 2,260kg, the sculptor says. Mr DiModica declines to reveal its price.

Of course there are also copycat bulls in places like Frankfurt and Mumbai. And now is certainly a dubious time to imitate Wall Street.

So, good omen or bad?

