It was an ugly night in China.



Flash PMI in April came in a whole point weaker than expected.

That confirms a string of weak data (as well as commentary from companies like Caterpillar) which shows that China is slowing down.

As such, the Shanghai composite got slammed last night, losing 2.57%.

Shanghai Stock Exchange via Bloomberg

Bloomberg

