Shanghai Falls Hard Again, Futures Slipping, Key Commodities Sagging

The leading indicator that’s become everyone’s fixation, the Shanghai composite, fell again last night, losing another 1.2%.



It had taken a brief breather from the decline, but if you’re not paying attention, you should know that China is in the middle of a pretty severe bear market. It’s not your run-of-the-mill dip. Surprising right?

Photo: Stockcharts.com

As for commodities, we’re looking mostly weak, with some really pronounced weakness in some of the former darlings of the whole set — palladium and platinum.

Palladium has really taken a dive this morning.

Meanwhile US futures are down just a touch — not big yet, but we’ve still got a long journey before the bell.

