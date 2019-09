Generally investors are in the mood to sell today. It doesn’t matter what it is.



Shanghai fell overnight about 0.6%. India fell similarly.

The euro is off a bit, and so is Spain’s IBEX.

The big loser? Once again, the precious metals, both of which are continuing their ugly performance for the year.

Gold has fallen below $1330.

