A fairly ugly start to the Chinese New year.



First of all, after sitting out the last several days, Shanghai fell just under 1%.

More dramatic was India, which lost ANOTHER 1.45%, and is now at its lows for the year.

US futures are sliding modestly.

Ominously Bombay’s SENSEX once again lost big in late-session trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.