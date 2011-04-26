Shanghai Dives Again, And Silver Is Already Having Another Wild Day

It feels like we’re about to get a repeat of yesterday’s craziness, with the added benefit of an open European market.



Shanghai fell again, losing just under 1%.

The index is now notably off recent highs above 3050.

Silver is having another wild night.

It’s currently below $46, though at one point it fell below $45, a level 10% off its highs from early Monday morning.

Japan ended falling over 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.