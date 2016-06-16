Shanghai Disneyland's answer to Space Mountain is a new TRON ride, and it looks incredibly fun

Shanghai Disneyland just opened, but it’s missing an iconic Disney ride.

Disney’s sixth and newest park doesn’t feature Space Mountain. But the part has its own unique ride: Visitors can ride TRON Lightcycle Power Run, said to be one of Disney’s fastest indoor roller coasters.

Based off of the TRON franchise, the coaster places riders on individual lightcycles and send them on a high-speed race into the Grid. The ride can be found in Tomorrowland.



Check out more photos and videos below:







And if you can’t wait to check it out, here’s a video from a rider’s point-of-view:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

