More Evidence That The Chinese Market Has Become Joined At The Hip With America

This is a brief update to something we wrote last week, when we noted that the Shanghai composite, far from being a leading indicator of US stocks, has become a coincident indicator. In other words, the Chinese market goes up and down at the same pace, and on the same days.



Anyway. We’re seeing it again. After a big gain in Shanghai, we’re obviously seeing a similar move here today.

The chart below details nicely — with the S&P 500 up top — how similarly they’re trading.

Photo: StockCharts.com

