The Market's Best Leading Indicator Has Hit A Wall

After a blistering few weeks, the Shanghai Composite has hit a brick wall, and has fallen three out of the last four days.



A lot of folks have looked to this market as a leading indicator for the US, and for the last year or so it’s been pretty reliable. Just another reason to be nervous going into next week.

The below chart from StockCharts.com doesn’t take into account today’s move, which brought it to 2992.

