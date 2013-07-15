Chinese Stocks Rise After Q2 GDP Comes In Line With Expectations

The Shanghai Composite is up 1.5% despite the latest data confirming a slowdown in China.



This is because the lack of bad news, i.e. Q2 GDP of 7.5% in line with expectations, is good news.

Economists had been lowering their GDP forecasts ahead of the release.

Here’s a quick look at how other Asian markets are doing.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.4%

Korea’s KOSPI is down 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.2%

The Nikkei is closed

Chinese GDP is up 7.6% in the first half of the year. Markets are watching to see if policymakers will move to support their 7.5% 2013 growth target.

