Real quick, this is the equity corollary to the commodity fall.



Starting with 1.3% loss in Shanghai, equity markets are lower all around the world.

US futures are down. The DAX is off 0.87%, which ir roughly the same as Spain’s IBEX.

It’s definitely a “risk off” day.

Here’s a look at the trading day in Shanghai, via Bloomberg.

