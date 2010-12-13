Shanghai Composite Surging After Inflation Comes In As Red-Hot As Expected

The big drop in Chinese equities during November came after red-hot inflation numbers prompted fears of aggressive tightening.



Inflation is still red hot. It came in at 5.1% for November, which is right what pre-release leaks pegged it at.

That Shanghai shares are surging in the first session after this news suggests that, perhaps, the market comfortable at this level of inflation and expected tightening.

