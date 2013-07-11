The Chinese Stock Market Had A Huge Day

The Shanghai Composite index surged 3.2%.



CNBC noted that this was the biggest one day gain in seven months.

This comes a day after the country reported stunning declines in its monthly import and export numbers.

There is now speculation that Chinese policymakers will intervene with some sort of stimulative policy move.

Here’s a look at the Shanghai Composite via Bloomberg:

