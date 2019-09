The Chinese market got a little lift last week on some hopes that the government was going to press the pedal on some fiscal stimulus.



The effects of that are wearing off.

The Shanghai Composite (via Bloomberg) fell over 2% last night. The index is about 50 points above its low for the year.

Photo: Bloomberg

