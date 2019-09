It was a rough night in Shanghai.



As Calculated Risk points out — and helpfully produces this excellent long-term chart comparing the Shanghai Composite vs. the S&P 500 — stocks were down over 2%, pushing shares well below the 3,000 level. Stocks there are at a new six-month low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.