The Shanghai Composite is down 1% after HSBC China flash PMI hit an 11-month low of 47.7 in July.



Premier Li Keqiang helped calm markets on Monday by saying that 7.5% is the growth floor for 2013. But today’s reports just add to concerns about the nation’s economic slowdown.

