The Chinese Stock Market Is Closing In On Its 'Golden Cross'

After a rocky 2012, the Shanghai Composite (China’s main stock market index) has been making a big move up.



In fact, it’s moving up so quickly that the 50-day moving average is about to be higher than the 200-day moving average, a phenomenon referred to by technical analysts as the “golden cross.”

This is a bullish sign for traders who believe in momentum in the markets.

The folks at Bespoke Investment Group wrote about this earlier today. Here’s their chart:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

