The Chinese Stock Market Sank To A New 3-Year Low

Shanghai Composite briefly feel below 2000 in today’s session, making new low. It closed at 2004.16, down 1.24%. The Great Wall of Flesh and Blood defended the 2000 for the time being.
This only makes the following chart as glaring as it has ever been. S&P 500 is still hovering at the highs, while Shanghai Composite is already at post-crisis new low.
Photo: Also Sprach Analyst
(March 2009 = 100)
