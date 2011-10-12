Meanwhile, The Shanghai Market Exploded Higher Last Night

While Europe is drifting ahead of this Slovakia thing, Asian markets are finally showing some life after a brutal end to Q3 (and a week off for Golden Week the first week of October).



After starting lower, Hong Kong ended up modestly, while Shanghai stocks ripped higher.

Meanwhile, there’s all kinds of buzz about easing measures and bailouts and loosening again, as the economy slows down. Historically, markets like that kind of thing.

