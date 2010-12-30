Here's Why No One Rubs The Balls On The Shanghai Version Of The Wall Street Bull

Turns out there are two reasons why Shanghai’s charging bull statue is no where near as cool as Wall Street’s bull.



Earlier this year, if you’ll remember, Shanghai got it’s own Wall Street bull called the “Bund Bull,” because it’s located in the Bund, Shanghai’s financial district.

The first difference to note between the two is that the story behind New York’s bull is a part of art history. Sculptor Arturo Di Modica installed it “guerrilla style,” without permission on the night of December 15, 1989 in the middle of Broad Street right outside of the NYSE.

When they discovered it the next day, city officials impounded it, but it didn’t disappear for long. Public outrage led to it’s being installed where it is located now, at Bowling Green.

The second thing to compare about the two bulls is their manly bits.

The pair of balls on the Wall Street bull are such an attraction that people have rubbed them for years and called it good luck. The bull’s balls have turned shiny and gold from all the action.

But no one in Shanghai goes near the Bund Bull’s privates except to take a photo. A blogger in Shanghai who noticed the difference in June suspects no one touches the rear of the bull because it’s not polite.

We suspect it’s for another reason, namely that the Shanghai bull’s balls are, well, leaner and saggier.

Notice:

Wall Street Bull

Bund Bull

(Perhaps it’s also because the Chinese take luck considerably more seriously than other cultures. For example, licence plates that end in 888 are considered especially lucky and the rumour is that anyone who owns one paid much more for it, so they must be either very wealthy or in the government.)Whatever the reason, Wall Street’s bull remains #1 despite Shanghai’s attempts to make theirs bigger and better. Their request to the artist to build the bull 2 times larger fell flat (it’s only slightly bigger, if at all), as did their request to make it “younger” (the balls on the Bund Bull are noticeably saggier). The only one that came through is to make it “stronger.” The Bund Bull is definitely more muscle-y.

