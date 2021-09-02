A ‘Shang-Chi’ star met her husband on the Marvel set and got married. Then the cast and crew all went to Disneyland to celebrate.

Meng’er Zhang plays Xialing in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Marvel Studios/Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Shang-Chi” actress Meng’er Zhang met action designer Yung Lee while making the Marvel movie.

The two started dating and by the time the movie wrapped, they were married.

To celebrate, Simu Liu took everyone to Disneyland while Awkwafina took everyone to karaoke.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was quite the family affair.

The movie, which comes out on Friday, featured the first-ever marriage story on a Marvel movie as actress Meng’er Zhang, who plays Xialing, met action designer Yung Lee while making the movie. Shortly after, the two tied the knot.

“Well, I was cast single and wrapped married. I met my husband on this film. And Yung, he is one of the action designers on this film,” Zhang told ComicBook in a recent interview.

After the two wed, the actress said, “the production threw a big party to celebrate.”

They weren’t just any ordinary parties, either. Two of the film’s biggest stars, Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina, who plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, both organized parties to celebrate the couple’s marriage.

“Simu, he took us to Disneyland, and Awkwafina, she booked a whole venue and threw a big karaoke party. I mean, everyone sang and everyone lost their voices the other morning,” Zhang recalled. “And yes, it’s just like being with my family, you know? They are my family.”

Xialing and Shang-Chi are siblings. Marvel Studios

Zhang and Liu actually play family members in the movie, as Zhang takes on the role of Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister. Xialing is a composite character made up of five of Shang-Chi’s sisters in the comic books, and she makes quite an impression onscreen in her MCU debut.

Off-screen, it seems like Zhang, Liu, and the other cast and crew members all formed a strong bond – a bond that heavily involved Disneyland.

“We were just Disneyland addicts. We went so many times and we experienced Avengers campus and it was like ‘Wow.’ We bought so [much] stuff,” Zhang said.

While not much is known about Xialing and the world that the character comes from, she is already garnering fans. Zhang told ComicBook that she has already seen people dressed up as the character and she absolutely loves it.

“I saw some fans in my costume on the red carpet at the world premiere. I took so many pictures with them, it’s just so amazing.”

“Shang-Chi,” also starring Michelle Yeoh and Ben Kingsley, hits theaters Friday.