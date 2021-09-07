The man behind all the ‘Shang-Chi’ fight scenes wants to see the superhero face off with Spider-Man, just like in the comics

‘Shang-Chi’ fight coordinator Andy Cheng wants to see a Shang-Chi/Spider-Man cross-over in the MCU. Marvel Studios/Marvel Studios

Insider spoke to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” fight coordinator Andy Cheng.

Cheng choreographed and planned the incredible fight scenes alongside stunt coordinator Brad Allen.

Cheng said he would love to see Shang-Chi fight Spider-Man in the MCU, which happens in the comics.

Shang-Chi has just been introduced as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major new players, which the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” end-credits scenes confirmed.

As such, we should probably expect Shang-Chi to start cropping up in other superheroes’ movies as well as continuing in his own series, should Disney/Marvel confirm that there will indeed be sequels to this Labor Day record breaker.

That could mean we may see Shang-Chi teaming up with, or perhaps fighting, some of the more established characters in the MCU. “Shang-Chi” fight coordinator Andy Cheng is keen to see him go head-to-head with one specific superhero.

When asked who he would like to see Shang-Chi fight in a recent interview with Insider, Cheng said Spider-Man would be his first choice.

“Spider-Man would be cool, because originally Spider-Man is a student. Shang-Chi teaches Spider-Man. So that would be cool,” Cheng said.

When asked who he thinks would win, Cheng said it would likely be a draw in the MCU.

“It would be one of those where they win one round, then the second round they lose, then the third round they match, so no one person wins,” Cheng said. “But they can have a very interesting chemistry.”

He continued: “I don’t think winning is most important for the audience to see. It’s more important for the audience to see the chemistry, how those weapons work, how the martial arts movements combine and make it more interesting.”

In Marvel Comics’ 2011 “Spider-Island” storyline, Madame Web asks Shang-Chi to train Spider-Man in martial arts after Spider-Man loses his spider-sense.

While training Spider-Man in sparring sessions, Shang-Chi wears special magnetic gloves and shoes that help Spider-Man to develop his own particular fighting style to complement his existing powers. Spider-Man later uses Shang-Chi’s training in several dangerous situations. Plus, when his spider-sense comes back to him, it’s amplified by what Shang-Chi had taught him and this helps him defeat one of his fiercest enemies in Tarantula.

For his part, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the latest Marvel hit, has already said he would love to team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.

Anthony Mackie on episode six of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

In an interview with the Associated Press, Liu said: “This is a purely hypothetical thing – I would, hypothetically, love to potentially, perhaps, maybe someday work with him… if that was on the cards. Maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I’ve already said too much!”

Cheng agrees that a Shang-Chi and Captain America cross-over would be fun, and believes their contrasting abilities would make for a good fight.

“I think Captain America would be fun because the shield and the ten rings could be very interesting. It would be interesting to see martial arts against those super powers,” Cheng told Insider.

“It would be like the high-tech against the martial arts, but then with the ten rings, it would make it equal,” he added.