Witness describes the 'secretive' behaviour of Aaron Hernandez' fiancée -- who investigators believe helped hide evidence

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez and the man he allegedly killed, Odin Lloyd, were dating sisters.

Tuesday in court, Shaneah Jenkins, Lloyd’s girlfriend, described her sister Shayanna’s odd behaviour after Lloyd’s 2013 slaying in an industrial park in Massachusetts.

From early in the investigation, police have believed Shayanna may have helped Hernandez hide evidence, according to court documents obtained by the Hartford Courant.

When Shaneah heard about Lloyd’s death, she went to her sister’s house. At times, Shayanna was acting “secretive,” Shaneah testified Tuesday. Shayanna kept receiving phone calls and went to the basement two or three times with a “black garbage bag, kind of folded in her hands.” She also went into the back yard and eventually returned with nothing, Shaneah testified.

Shayanna also asked to borrow her sister’s car to go to the bank for money to pay the housekeepers. Aside from the strange timing, Shayanna had never borrowed her sister’s car before, Shaneah testified. Shayanna was gone for “maybe half an hour.”

Shaneah’s testimony seems to match court documents from the earlier investigation, which allege that Shayanna took some sort of box out of Hernandez’s basement, put it in her truck, drove away and then returned to the house with the trunk empty 35 minutes later on the day after Lloyd’s body was found.

Police also say they have “cryptic” text messages between Hernandez and Shayanna from right before she left with the box.

The prosecution says Hernandez and two of his associates drove Lloyd to an industrial park close to Hernandez’s house and then shot him six times. After that, they went into the basement and turned off the home security system right after the alleged murder, according to the prosecution’s timeline.

What police believe was the murder weapon — a .45-calibre handgun that Hernandez was allegedly seen holding the night of Lloyd’s death — has not been recovered.

During the investigation, police searched multiple residences and a lake for the weapon, but have been unable to find it. They also searched a storage unit in Shayanna’s name.

