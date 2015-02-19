Vice CEO Shane Smith reportedly spent $300,000 on a steak dinner at CES

Wikimedia Commons Vice Magazine co-founder Shane Smith

The Consumer Electronics Show draws tens of thousands of tech fans to Las Vegas each year.

Some visitors, however, are apparently better-heeled than others.

According to Bloomberg, Vice CEO Shane Smith spent a jaw-dropping $US300,000 on a dinner at the Bellagio’s Prime Steakhouse during CES in January.

A group of 12 diners joined Smith at the steakhouse, the brainchild of legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

During an earnings call Tuesday, MGM Resorts International revealed that an unnamed guest had dropped $US300,000 on a meal at Prime during the week of CES. On Wednesday, an anonymous source confirmed to Bloomberg that the big spender was indeed Smith.

The Vice CEO had apparently had quite the night at the blackjack tables — according to the Bloomberg report, he had won some $US100,000 gambling earlier that night.

MGM spokesman Clark Dupont told Bloomberg that the majority of the check was spent on wine, with some bottles costing more than $US20,000 each.

Smith did not immediately return a request for comment.

