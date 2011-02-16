Even His Next Opponent Is Annoyed Pacquiao Isn't Facing Mayweather

Will Pacquiao v. Mayweather ever happen?

Photo: Combined AP Images

During the press tour promoting his May 7 pay-per-view bout with Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley said even he wants to see the super-fight fans – and BI Sports Page! – have clamored for the past 36 months.Via the AP:



“I don’t know what to make of Floyd not fighting this fight. It’s mind-boggling to me,” said Mosley, who lost a lopsided decision to the unbeaten Mayweather last year. “It’s like I said on Twitter, it feels like I’m doing Floyd’s dirty work.”

See? Even boxers crave that matchup. Even Mosley, who is supposed to use these press tours to talk up his own fight, has his eyes on the one fight that can decide this generation’s greatest pound-for-pound pugilist. Thanks, Shane. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some trash talk to whet your appetite for this fight, consider looking elsewhere.

“I respect and I really admire Team Mosley, because this is my first time to encounter an opponent where they’re not talking trash,” Pacquiao said. “In the ring, we’ll have to forget we’re friends and do our job and give everybody a good fight.”

Lord almighty, spare us from this lovefest. We’re tuning in to see a fight, with two men trading punches – not compliments.

See Also: The 10 Most Anticipated Boxing Matches Ever–And Why The Biggest One Of All May Never Happen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.