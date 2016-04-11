Pair of golfers hit holes-in-one on the same hole within minutes of each other at the Masters

Nobody had hit a hole-in-one on No. 16 at the Masters since 2012 until two golfers pulled off the feat within 30 minutes of each other on Sunday at Augusta National.

Shane Lowry was up first, hitting his shot into the middle of the green and then watching as the ball slowly trickled its way towards the cup and into the hole for an ace.





Thirty minutes later, it was Davis Love III’s turn, hitting a nearly identical shot. Amazing.





