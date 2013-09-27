This Marine Escaped PTSD Inside A Mixed Martial Arts Octagon [PHOTOS]

Shane Krutchen is an undefeated MMA fighter.

He’s also a former Marine whose unit, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, spearheaded the invasion into Iraq.

The unit saw some of the heaviest fighting of the war. Krutchen came back damaged and, due to then-limited infrastructure to deal with PTSD, fell through the cracks and into the world of drugs.

Until he started to fight.

