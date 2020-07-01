Shane Dawson streamed his live reaction to Tati Westbrook's video where she claimed he and Jeffree Star manipulated her into starting the 2019 beauty guru war

Tati Westbook/ YouTube, Shane Dawson / Instagram Former friends Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson.

Shane Dawson started streaming on Instagram Live while watching the explosive new video Tati Westbrook uploaded to her YouTube channel Tuesday.

Westbrook claimed Dawson and Jeffree Star manipulated her into releasing her “Bye Sister” video that cause Dramageddon 2.0 in May 2019 and led to James Charles losing 3 million subscribers.

Dawson yelled that Westbrook was being manipulative as he paced around his home.

He also said she was fake crying.

His fiancée Ryland Adams can be heard shouting at him to get off the livestream in the background, which he did after a few minutes.

Shane Dawson was watching along with the rest of the beauty community as soon as Tati Westbrook uploaded her explosive video to her YouTube channel called “BREAKING MY SILENCE …“

In the video, Tati claimed that Dawson and Jeffree Star “gaslit” her into releasing her now-infamous “Bye Sister” video in May 2019, where she called out James Charles for what she alleged was inappropriate behaviour around straight men and being a bad friend. Jeffree Star added his own unsubstantiated allegations, claiming that Charles was a “predator.” The situation that unfolded was dubbed Dramageddon 2.0, and it tore the beauty community apart.

Westbrook said she and Charles have now made up since they looked at each other’s DMs shortly after Dawson’s beauty series came out. She says she believes they had both been manipulated as part of a publicity stunt for Dawson and Star’s Conspiracy makeup line.

Dawson went on Instagram Live to react to what he was watching, which over 250,000 people immediately joined. He paced around his home and said “Oh my God” over and over for the few minutes he was on.

“This person, literally, Oh my God,” he said, as Westbrook’s voice plays in the background. “Oh my god, I need to get through this video…”

Clearly distressed, he claimed that Westbrook is the one who is twisting what actually happened.

“You are so manipulative,” he said. “You’re fake crying. You are fake crying, that is not real. Oh my god.”

Shane Dawson losing it on Instagram live over the new Tati video pic.twitter.com/xUOD4D71GW — Kavos (@KavosYT) June 30, 2020

Dawson’s fiancée Ryland Adams is also heard talking to him and tells him to get off the Live. He ended the livestream, but then tweeted: “THIS IS A F—ING LIE AND IM LOSING MY MIND!!!!!!!!!!”

Shane Dawson / Twitter

Adams then tweeted about it himself, calling Westbrook a “master class in￼ manipulation.”

“Make no mistake. This 40 year old woman choose to post a video on her own accord,” he wrote. “She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest creators backing her in the chance this all backfired.”

He continued, saying Dawson would have put out a video “exposing James had he felt so inclined.”

“Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from Shane’s support you two faced liar,” he said.

creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn't want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

