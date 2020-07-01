People are criticising Shane Dawson's dramatic Tati Westbrook response, comparing it to his silence on Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith's callout

Tati Westbook/ YouTube, Shane Dawson / Instagram

Tati Westbrook released a video on June 30, claiming that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star “manipulated” her into making the “Bye Sister” video that effectively kicked off 2019’s beauty YouTuber drama war.

Dawson livestreamed his reaction on Instagram, later saying in a since-deleted tweet “THIS IS A F—ING LIE AND I’M LOSING MY MIND.” Fiancé Ryland Adams also tweeted about the video, calling Westbrook a “master class in manipulation.”

Dawson recently came under fire for a resurfaced clip in which he pretends to masturbate to an image of 11-year-old Willow Smith. Both Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith called him out for it on Twitter.

People criticised Dawson and Adams for responding to Westbrook’s video so quickly when they have not publicly addressed the backlash to the Willow Smith video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Tati Westbrook released an extensive video alleging that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star had “manipulated” her into making “Bye Sister,” an explosive 2019 video in which Westbrook accused fellow beauty guru James Charles of being a “bad role model.” The video kicked off the series of events known in the beauty community as “Dramageddon 2.0,” which was a full-blown internet war between high-profile personalities.

Shane Dawson was quick to respond to the video, livestreaming his reaction on Instagram to an audience of over 250,000 people. In his livestream, he claims that Westbrook was the one being manipulative, saying in the video, “you’re fake crying. You are fake crying, that is not real. Oh my god.”

Fiancé Ryland Adams can be heard in the background of the video telling Dawson to get off the live. In a since-deleted tweet, Dawson said, “THIS IS A F—ING LIE AND I’M LOSING MY MIND!!!!!!!!!!”

Shane Dawson / Twitter

Adams also tweeted about the video, calling Westbrook a “master class in manipulation.”

People on Twitter are criticising both Dawson and Adams for speaking out so quickly about Westbrook’s video, given that neither has spoken publicly on social media regarding a recently resurfaced video that shows Dawson pretending to masturbate to a picture of 11-year-old Willow Smith.

Both Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith called Dawson out on Twitter for the video, with Jaden tweeting, “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” and Jada Pinkett Smith tweeting, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

Shortly after Westbrook’s video published and Dawson went live on Instagram, people began to call Dawson out for responding to Westbrook so quickly on social media despite not having done the same after the Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith.

how Shane Dawson gonna lose his fucking balls to tati’s video but completely ignore Jada and Jaden Smith after they called him out on sexualising Willow smith when she was 11 pic.twitter.com/tiQtn64K9L — mary smth smth???? (@abitstupidinnit) June 30, 2020

another thing that doesn’t sit right with me, was how quickly shane hopped on instagram live when tati called him out but remained silent through the willow smith situation and everything else? bye — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) June 30, 2020

The fact that Shane Dawson has the fucking AUDACITY to roll his eyes on livestream while Tati shares her sexual abuse story while he keeps quiet about Jaden Smith and Jada Smith call him out on his pedophilia DISGUSTS ME. YOUR CANCELLED HONEY BYEEEE… #shanedawson #tati #metoo pic.twitter.com/3CT0xxAaPV — Devon Broughton (@devonbroughton7) June 30, 2020

People also criticised Ryland Adams for similarly speaking out so quickly regarding Westbrook’s video.

ryland going off at tati for lying while being fine with shanes racism like: pic.twitter.com/ONiWGRX9bR — audrey (@audreylgoss) June 30, 2020

You haven't tweeted anything about Shane jerking off to pictures of kids, making fun of Treyvon Martin's death among some other things and the first thing you wanna come back to talk about is Tati? If you're gonna defend him, atleast address that too. https://t.co/AXro5D2o01 — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@BlueIvysDoormat) June 30, 2020

The smiths and the whole internet dragging his fiancée’s ass for his racist and pedo behavior. Ryaland: *crickets* Tati makes a video Ryland: *typing up a storm in attempt to save his fiancée’s “career”*pic.twitter.com/oy3y1eIxJJ — alexis (@al_exis_e) June 30, 2020

Dawson published a lengthy video on YouTube on June 26 titled “Taking Accountability,” apologizing for his use of blackface and the n-word as well as. for making jokes about pedophilia.

Recently, Target confirmed to Insider that it would no longer sell Dawson’s books, saying that it was “committed to creating an experience in which all guests feel welcomed and respected.” As of June 30, makeup brand Morphe had removed all of Dawson’s collection from its website and YouTube had demonetised his channels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.