Shane Dawson's fiancé Ryland Adams responded to beauty guru Tati Westbrook's explosive video, calling her a 'two-faced liar'

Lester Cohen//Tommaso Bodi/Getty Images Ryland Adams (L) and Tati Westbrook (R).

YouTuber Ryland Adams has responded to makeup guru Tati Westbrook’s explosive video in which she accused Jeffree Star and Adams’ fiancé Shane Dawson of “manipulating” her into starting a 2019 feud among beauty YouTubers.

Adams posted a series of tweets in which he called Westbrook’s video “a masterclass in manipulation.”

He also alleged that Westbrook had been actively involved in posting the 2019 video that started a feud with beauty YouTuber James Charles.

In a follow-up tweet, Adams called Westbrook a “two-faced” liar.

June 30 is proving to be another pivotal moment in the never-ending drama among beauty YouTubers.

On Tuesday afternoon, beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook posted an explosive video titled “BREAKING MY SILENCE” in which she claimed that makeup guru Jeffree Star and the “King of YouTube” Shane Dawson “manipulated” her into effectively starting a year-long feud in the beauty YouTube community.

In the 40-minute-long clip, Westbrook recapped a year of feuding among the prominent content creators and offered new insights into her motivations behind the release of her 2019 video titled “Bye Sister” in which she unleashed a series of accusations against beauty guru James Charles. The video, in which Westbrook accused Charles of betraying their friendship and alleged that Charles behaved inappropriately with underage boys, received millions of views and sent shockwaves through the YouTube community. Star later followed-up on those claims and accused Charles of being a “predator” and “a danger to society” Charles denied the claims in a video of his own.

Now, Westbrook says she was given false information and wants to apologise.

“I was listening to the wrong people,” Westbrook said in her most recent video, later adding that Dawson and Star, who were “jealous” of Charles’ success, “coerced” her into turning against him.

Westbrook referred to the situation as “a wound in [her] heart that will never fully heal” and she described 2019 as “a year lost.”

While Dawson live-streamed his reaction to Westbrook’s video, calling her “manipulative” and accusing her of “fake crying,” his fiancé, YouTuber Ryland Adams, took a different approach.

Adams voiced his frustrations to Twitter, calling the video a “master class in manipulation.”

“The only was to save her reputation was to side with the person she tried to ruin. Make no mistake. This 40-year-old woman choose to post a video on her own accord,” Adams wrote. “She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined.”

Adams added that Westbrook had not provided “receipts” of her interactions with Dawson because she didn’t want to reveal “the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself.”

creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn't want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

Minutes later, Adams returned to Twitter, writing, “Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from shane’s support you two faced liar.”

Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from shane's support you two faced liar — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

The tweet, which racked up thousands of comments within an hour of its posting, references part of Westbrook

In Westbrook’s 2019 video, she alleged that Charles had betrayed their friendship by endorsing Sugar Bear Hair Supplements – a vitamin company and direct competitor to Westbrook’s Halo Beauty Vitamins.

In the wake of the Westbrook and Charles’ fallout, Dawson shared his support for Westbrook on Instagram, posting a photo of the two and praising her content.

“Tati, thank you for everything you do and thank you for being just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the out,” he said in the post which received over a million likes.

Adams, still outraged, continued posting on Twitter.

“not today mother f—— DO NOT TR[Y] ME RIGHT NOW,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

not today mother fuckers DO NOT TREY ME RIGHT NOW — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

Commenters seemed largely critical of Adams and Dawson, with many beggingAdams to “close [his] mouth.”

Another voiced the confusion that many viewers are currently facing.

“[I] don’t know who to support on youtube anymore,” one tweet, which received several thousand likes, read.

Watch Westbrook’s full YouTube video below:

