Shane Dawson’s fiancé revealed they ‘started the process’ of looking for a surrogate to have a baby

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Ryland Adams/YouTube

Shane Dawson “started the process” of having a baby via a surrogate, according to his fiancé.

The YouTube star has been engaged to fellow influencer Ryland Adams since March 2019.

Dawson faced backlash in 2020 when offensive posts resurfaced. He left YouTube for over a year.

YouTuber Shane Dawson, 33, “started the process” of looking for a surrogate to have a baby, according to his fiancé Ryland Adams.

In the latest episode of Adams’ podcast “The Sip,” the 30-year-old spoke to his co-host Lizze Gordon about their experience with the process so far after they discussed celebrities Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently announcing the birth of their baby via surrogacy.

“We finally looked into, like, we started the process of trying to figure it out, and even with, like, a surrogacy agency, the waitlist is 18 to 36 months if you start today,” Adams said.

“And that’s not the only stop. Then you also have to have a fertility clinic — that’s where you find the egg — and then you also have to find the surrogacy, then you have all the legal work,” he added.

Adams went on to imply they had not yet begun to actively try to have a baby. “I have a lot more that I need to align,” Adams said regarding the timing of a future pregnancy.

The podcast episode was posted to Adams’ YouTube channel on January 26, in a video titled, “Having a BABY Soon??…& Our Wildest Fantasies!”

In the comments section, viewers shared their well-wishes to the couple. One user wrote, “Surrogacy and adoption can both be long processes I know it must be really frustrating to not be able to have a child as easily as some others do. It will be so worth the wait and all the stress when you and Shane get to hold your baby for the first time.”

One fan even offered to become a surrogate for the couple herself, writing, “i miss being pregnant and also a stay at home mom who could really use the extra money for my family.” She acknowledged it was “probably a long shot” but offered to get in touch with more information.

Dawson and Adams announced their engagement on social media in March 2019. On April 1, Adams posted a vlog on his YouTube channel called “The Story of Our Engagement,” where the pair described how Dawson proposed on the beach in front of Adams’ family.

A post shared by Shane Dawson (@shanedawson)

The following year, Dawson faced backlash when old footage resurfaced showing him in blackface, using racial slurs, and making jokes about pedophilia. In June 2020, Dawson posted an apology video on YouTube titled “Taking Accountability,” where he said he would be taking a step back from social media after a decade-long career that saw him labeled the “King of YouTube” with over 20 million YouTube subscribers. He returned to the platform in October 2021 and has since posted three videos about ghosts and haunted houses.

Adams has built a following in his own right, with almost 4 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, where he typically posts lifestyle vlogs and challenges. His podcast channel “The Sip,” which launched in September 2020, has 180,000 subscribers.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.