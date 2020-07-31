Shane Dawson's soon-to-be sister-in-law Morgan Adams spoke out about his old racist videos: 'I don't even recognise that person'

Morgan Adams/Shane Dawson/YouTube Morgan Adams and Shane Dawson.

YouTuber Morgan Adams, who is friends with Shane Dawson and the sister of his fiancé, spoke about the recent resurfacing of Dawson’s old, offensive content in a YouTube video.

Dawson has recently come under fire and apologised for previous videos in which he did blackface, used the N-word, and made pedophilia jokes. He has also been implicated in recent drama involving the beauty community.

Adams said that she doesn’t like or agree with Dawson’s old videos, saying that the Shane that she knows is “gracious, and kind, and understanding.”

YouTuber Morgan Adams, the sister of Shane Dawson’s fiancé Ryland Adams and Dawson’s good friend, recently spoke out about the recent resurgence of Dawson’s old, offensive videos. Dawson has come under fire recently as people resurfaced videos showing him doing blackface and appearing to pretend to masturbate to a photo of 11-year-old Willow Smith. On June 26, he posted a video titled “Taking Accountability” in which he apologised for previous instances of blackface, use of the N-word, and pedophilia jokes.

In her first video in over a month titled “a chat about life,” Adams spoke briefly about Dawson’s recent reckoning while doing her makeup, saying that she didn’t want to be involved in the drama. Regarding the old videos, she said, “I don’t like them, I don’t agree with them, it makes me uncomfortable to watch them, because when I watch them I’m like, ‘who is that?’ I don’t feel like that’s a person that I know.”

In addition to people calling out Dawson’s old racist content, the YouTuber has also been implicated in recent drama in the beauty YouTuber community. “Karmageddon” broke out after Tati Westbrook alleged in a June 30 video that Dawson and collaborator Jeffree Star had “used, coerced, and manipulated” her into making and posting the May 2019 “Bye Sister” James Charles callout video that sparked the events known as “Dramageddon 2.0.”

Dawson and fiancé Ryland Adams quickly took to social media to condemn Westbrook’s video but have remained largely silent since. At the time, many condemned their quick response to Westbrook’s allegations compared to their relative silence on both Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s callout regarding the Willow Smith video. Ryland Adams broke the couple’s social media silence posting a photo from Shane’s birthday on his Instagram story on July 19.

“It’s a difficult situation because I’m not coming at this from the viewpoint and the perspective of somebody who has watched Shane on the internet for years. This is somebody that I hang out with in my real life. This is somebody that I consider to be a friend, a mentor, a family member,” Morgan Adams said in the video. “I just wanted to say that I’m not defending anything that has been said in the past, anything that has been done in the past, but… the Shane that I hang out with, and that I have lived with, has always just been gracious, and kind, and understanding. He’s always been willing to help everyone.”

“I see these old videos of Shane and I’m like, wow, I don’t even recognise that person,” she said.

