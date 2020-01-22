Shane Dawson released terrifying footage of someone trying to break into his house in bonus scenes from his Jeffree Star series

Screenshot YouTube/ShaneGlossin Shane Dawson released new footage of someone trying to break into his home.

Shane Dawson uploaded new content to his new makeup Youtube channel, ShaneGlossin, and the first video contains unreleased footage from his last series with Jeffree Star.

Included in the new clips is a terrifying look at the night that Dawson and his fiancé Ryland Adams called the police on a trespasser who tried to break into their house.

The video includes security camera footage of the person approaching their home, entering their garage, and even getting arrested by police.

Dawson says he’s been working to improve his security system, with input from Star – who recently outfitted his $US14.6 million mansion with armed guards.

In the video, titled “The End of the Beauty World,” Dawson includes a drama channel segment questioning what really happened during the teaser scene from “The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star” of Ryland Adams, Dawson’s fiancé, holding up a bat and calling the police because someone was outside their home.

Now, the new footage shows what happened that night, including scenes of the intruder walking around outside the house and trying to peek in underneath curtains and doors. There’s even footage of the police arriving at Dawson’s home and arresting the person outside.

Dawson cuts between the suspenseful scenes and interviews about his newly upgraded security, including “high intensity far-launching pepper spray,” a rubber gas mask he tries on for comedic effect, and a baseball bat. The YouTuber-turned-makeup line creator compares the attempted break-in to the $US2.5 million makeup heist at a Jeffree Star Cosmetics warehouse in April.

“Our security is not good right now,” Dawson says, pointing at his security camera display that he says broke. “Now it’s starting to get scarier. […] And then something happened a couple nights ago that I would say is probably the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life.”

He says that he and Adams were on the couch at about 8 p.m. one night in 2019 when they heard banging at their front door. Since the two live on a gated property, they knew someone had climbed over the gate to approach their home. The trespasser then started banging on all of the doors and windows around the house.

“It was really scary and I thought we were gonna die,” Dawson said. “I realise that my door is unlocked, so I run and I lock it. As I’m locking it, the person goes and grabs for the handle.”

The newly released security camera footage shows a figure wearing two backpacks and a hoodie approaching Dawson’s house and entering the garage. Dawson also captured a video from his balcony of them looking under a curtain and footage of the police arresting them in his backyard.

Star had his own security upgrade at his new $US14.6 million mansion, including armed guards and an expansive security system with cameras and sensors. Dawson plays a voice recording of Star offering to help upgrade Dawson’s security to the standards he uses, too.

The video shows more unreleased footage from the Star series, which resulted in a conspiracy-themed eyeshadow palette and makeup collection that went on to become one of the biggest cosmetics launches of 2019.

