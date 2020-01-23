Shane Dawson revealed the '30% rule' that some influencers use to determine who they can be friends with based on follower count

ShaneGlossin / YouTube YouTubers have called out fellow influencers for their bad manners in the past.

Shane Dawson released deleted scenes from his beauty docuseries on Tuesday.

The footage revealed some of the things Dawson couldn’t fit into the lengthy series, including a few clips with his partner Ryland’s sister Morgan, who said a brand trip to Hawaii had left her miserable.

She said she learned some beauty influencers follow the “30% rule,” which determines who they can be friends with.

It means not associating with anyone who’s not 30% below or 30% above them in terms of followers and attractiveness.

YouTuber Morgan Adams revealed a tactic some beauty influencers use called the “30% rule” in newly released footage from Shane Dawson.

Dawson uploaded a 36-minute video to his second channel, ShaneGlossin, called “The End of the Beauty World,” which featured the scenes he couldn’t fit into his latest docuseries.

In a previous episode, Morgan Adams, who is the sister of Dawson’s partner Ryland Adams, was talking about a recent brand trip to Hawaii which affected her body confidence.

ShaneGlossin / YouTube Shane Dawson.

She explained things further in the extra footage, saying she’d learned that some beauty influencers follow the “30% rule,” which determines who they can associate with. It basically means they don’t want to be friends with anyone who’s not 30% below or 30% above them in terms of followers and attractiveness.

“So they can’t be friends with people unless they’re significantly underneath them and aren’t fighting for their same spot, or being friends with someone who’s like a James [Charles], who’s going to blow up your social blade,” Adams said.

“30% rule, it’s a thing.”

Dawson said hearing about it made him feel sick.

“Me too,” Adams said. “When I heard about it I was like, ‘Who thinks about it like that?'”

Adams said she never wanted to go on a brand trip again because the influencer world was so unfriendly and cut-throat.

“The people, the makeup gurus, [were] scary,” she said. “I was like dumbfounded. I’ve never been in a situation where people were actually rude like that.”

She said she started keeping count of how many people wouldn’t ignore her like a game.

“I thought maybe these people don’t know who I am, and maybe they thought I worked for [the company],” she said, to which Dawson said it didn’t matter – you shouldn’t treat other people that way.

“They just pretended I wasn’t there,” Adams said.

Dawson’s bonus video was a surprise to fans who had no idea he’d be dropping it. It also included terrifying footage of someone trying to break into his house and the admission he had asked Kat Von D – a rival of his new business partner Jeffree Star – to stop sending him free makeup.

