This Is Probably The First Time An NBA Player Has Ever Referenced A TED Talk After A Game

Shane Battier is more than willing to remind everyone that he’s the most cerebral player in the NBA.Here’s what he told ESPN last night when he was asked about how Mario Chalmers came up with a fantastic performance in Game 4:



“I don’t think Mario has gone on TED.com and downloaded inspirational speeches. The kid is a gamer.”

Fantastic.

This isn’t the first time Battier made reference to his deep reservoir of worldly knowledge.

Earlier in the series, he sent NBA stat nerds into ecstasy by saying his hot shooting wouldn’t hold up and he was probably headed for a “regression to the mean.”

So consider this your weekly reminder that NBA players come in all shapes and sizes.

There’s a 60% chance that this might actually be true:

