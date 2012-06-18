33-Year-Old Shane Battier Has Completely Tipped The Balance Of The Heat-Thunder Series

Photo: @nba

The Miami Heat took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals last night, and once again Shane Battier came up big.LeBron James and Dwyane Wade put up their usual big numbers — combining for 54 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists — but once again the Heat can thank the hot shooting of Battier for tipping the scales in Miami’s favour.



Battier has made a career out of being a tenacious defender, but in the NBA Finals he’s been an unexpected offensive force.

Battier is on a record-setting pace from behind the arc in the NBA Finals. He was a perfect 2-for-2 last night, and he also drew a foul while shooting a 3-pointer during a crucial 13-2 Miami run in the third quarter.

Battier, who scored 17 points or more just once during the regular season, scored 17 points in games 1 and 2, going 9-for-13 for three in Oklahoma City.

Elias Says Shane Battier’s 11 3s are tied for most thru 1st 3 games in NBA Finals (Rashard Lewis ’09) es.pn/NEleA9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2012

Battier made just one 3-pointer per game in the regular season and shot a career low 33.9, so it’s impossible to tell if he’ll cool off as the series progresses.

