An Unbelievable Fact About Former Coach K Players Winning NBA Championships

Photo: Brian Bahr/Getty Images

As a member of the 2012 NBA Champion Miami Heat, Shane Battier joined an exclusive club:Battier is the ONLY Mike Krzyzewski-coached player in history to win both an NCAA and NBA championship.



Remarkable.

Coach K won four NCAA titles and coached the likes of Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Carlos Boozer, Elton Brand and J.J. Redick.

But last night was the first time one of his title-winning players reached the pinnacle of pro basketball.

Even more surprisingly, Battier is just the second Coach K player overall to win an NBA title (Danny Ferry won with the Spurs in 2003).

Battier did it by coming up huge with an unexpected barrage of threes to add to his great defensive game.

