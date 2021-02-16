McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back on the menu

Hollis Johnson Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s.

Mint-flavored Shamrock Shakes are back on the menu at McDonald’s.

The chain brings the shakes out each year for a limited time around St. Patrick’s Day.

McDonald’s continues to attract customers despite the pandemic.

The Shamrock Shake is finally back on McDonald’s menus, beginning on February 15.

The iconic green shake is made with vanilla soft serve, whipped topping, and a minty “unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavour,” according to McDonald’s. It is usually introduced around late February in the US, Canada, and Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

This year, McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which was first introduced last year for the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary. It features Oreo pieces blended into the soft serve of a regular Shamrock Shake.

“We know this winter may feel longer than others so we’re thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favourites back to the menu this month” McDonald’s Senior Director of Culinary Chad Schafer said in a statement.

McDonald’s is thriving while the restaurant industry as a whole is suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While analysts predict as many as 20% of independent restaurants may close across the country, McDonald’s franchisees are happier than ever. The chain has kept revenues up through a combination of drive-thru improvements, tech investments, and celebrity meal partnerships.

