6 shampoos to use if you're worried about hair loss

The majority of men deal with hair loss.

In fact, two-thirds of American men will experience some sort of hair loss by the time they’re 35, according to the American Hair Loss Association.

Male pattern baldness, which is inherited genetically, is the major reason for hair loss (although stress and illness can also be catalysts).

So far, no cure has been found to stop hair loss completely, but there have been some innovations in trying to minimise the effects of male pattern baldness.

We’ve picked out our 6 favourite shampoos for men and women that may help fight against some hair loss. All were highly rated by reviewers. Check them out below.

If your hair is just thinning out:

These three shampoos are for people in the early stages of hair loss: your hair is starting to thin out, but you’re not quite balding yet. These shampoos may help prevent further hair loss, thicken the hair that you do have, and keep your scalp healthy.

If you’re trying to avoid harmful chemicals…

Check out Pura d’or organic anti-hair loss shampoo (left). It’s made with a natural preservative system that’s all plant-based.

Price: $US39.99 $US35.99

If you want something that may stimulate some hair growth and reduce shedding…

Try Ultrax laboratories shampoo (middle).

Price: $US59.99 $US43.99

For something that may make hair feel fuller and thicker (and smells good, too)…

Try Phytoworx organic hair loss shampoo (right).

Price: $US79.99 $US59.99

If you want to stimulate hair growth:

If you are looking for something more heavy duty, these are the shampoos to consider.

For your run-of-the-mill hair growth stimulator…

Check out DS Laboratories growth shampoo (left).

Price: $US36.50 $US21.40

For a shampoo that may “encourage” hair follicles to stay in their growth phase…

Try Green Touch Beauty shampoo (middle).

Price: $US52.50 $US33.50

If you have dandruff and dry scalp…

Check oit PRI’s hair regeneration system shampoo (right).

Price: $US34.95 $US16.95

