SHAMELESS: The Worst Panderers Of The 2012 Presidential Race

It’s no secret that presidential candidates need to stretch to appeal to voters in crucial states.
But you know you’ve gone too far when you find yourself dancing around a menorah or breaking into Spanish after drinking some Cuban coffee.
From Mitt Romney’s ode to Michigan trees to Newt Gingrich’s far-fetched plan to colonize the moon, the candidates have gone all out this season.
Some have been low blows, others have just been plain weird.
Rick Santorum recently apologized to Guam for making a pretty benign crack about sending liberal judges to the island.
Really? Guam?
Apparently those nine delegates really mean a lot to Santorum.
Source: BuzzFeed Politics
While stumping in Florida, Newt Gingrich promised to build moon colonies and send people to Mars in the near future.
Florida, as you may know, has close ties with the space program and Gingrich's proposal played well in the state.
We're not sure, though, if this really counts as pandering considering Gingrich brings up his space fancies pretty much everywhere.
Source: Huffington Post
A day after Obama raised $500,000 from Jewish supporters, his campaign released a sappy video to Jewish supporters entitled, 'America and Israel: An Unbreakable Bond.' The video highlights the United State's special relationship with Israel and Obama's unwavering support.
Of course, Obama is often criticised for his stance on Israel, and he has a fairly shaky relationship with the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Source: The Independent
Trying to win over the hunter vote, Mitt Romney famously talked about his history with the sport.
'I'm not a big-game hunter,' he said. 'I've always been a rodent and rabbit hunter. Small varmints, if you will. I began when I was 15 or so and I have hunted those kinds of varmints since then.'
This didn't play so well for Romney who was not only criticised for not knowing what constitutes are varmint but for also being a flip-flopper (he also said at one point that he was a 'lifelong hunter.')
Source: CBS News
During a 2007 speech at the National Federation of Republican Women, Gingrich said 'We should replace bilingual education with immersion in English so people learn the common language of the country and so they learn the language of prosperity, not the language of living in a ghetto.'
But during an interview with Jorge Ramos of Univision last January, Gingrich welcomed the crowd in Spanish and said he was trying to get better at the language.
We wonder if this sudden love of español had anything to do with the Florida primary that was approaching at the time.
Source: Politifact
Michele Bachmann might have taken the hometown girl shtick a little too far during her victory speech after the Aimes Straw Poll.
'My mother and father taught us to always love Iowa,' she said. 'They said be grateful that you're from Iowa. I have always been grateful to be an Iowan, and I think it's time we have an Iowan in the White House.'
So wait... where is Michele Bachmann from?
Source: Des Moines Register
Rick Perry showed us his best dance moves while hosting several Orthodox Jewish rabbis to the Texas State Capital for Hanukkah.
Perry and the rabbis joined hands and participated in a traditional hora dance.
Afterwards, Perry, a devout Christian, said 'That was a real 'Dancing With the Stars.''
Source: San Francisco Sentinel
While campaigning in Mississippi, Romney went out and greeted everyone with a 'Y'all!' Then he told them he was learning 'how to eat grits and things.'
Romney was well aware that we was a foreigner to the land below the Mason-Dixon line. 'I realise it's a bit of an away game.'
Could his sudden love of all things Southern have anything to do with the fact that the Arizona and Mississippi primary were only days away?
Source: USA Today
Gingrich was looking for some Jewish support in Florida when he sent out a Robocall accusing Mitt Romney of de-funding Kosher food for elderly Jewish nursing home residents in Massachusetts during his time as governor.
Turns out the attack was a serious distortion of facts, but it didn't do much to hurt Romney anyway, who went on to beat Gingrich by double-digits in the state.
Source: The National Review
There's not much about Michigan that favourite son Mitt Romney doesn't like. Trees, cars, lakes -- he just can't get enough.
Romney pushed hard to endear himself to the voters of a state he should have technically been automatically endeared to, considering it was his home state.
But the pandering didn't quite work out. Romney mentioned three too many cars in his attempt to appeal to Michigan auto workers, which made him seem out of touch. And everyone thought the tree comment was just weird.
Well, it looks like SOMEONE was interested in getting the Cuban vote.
At a rally in Miami this November Herman Cain drank Cuban-style coffee and used some Spanish words, including -- wait for it -- 'nueve, nueve, nueve.'
¡Ay, caramba!
Source: U.S. News
