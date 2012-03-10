SHAMELESS: The Worst Panderers Of The 2012 Presidential Race

It’s no secret that presidential candidates need to stretch to appeal to voters in crucial states.

But you know you’ve gone too far when you find yourself dancing around a menorah or breaking into Spanish after drinking some Cuban coffee.

From Mitt Romney’s ode to Michigan trees to Newt Gingrich’s far-fetched plan to colonize the moon, the candidates have gone all out this season.

Some have been low blows, others have just been plain weird.

