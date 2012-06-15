Shameless Blogger Already Claiming Credit For McCain Palin VP Pick

Clever Web-heads. Or self-aggrandizing Web-heads. Either/or, they’re always managing to insert themselves into the story of the day. Chinese earthquake? Somebody was Twittering about it before CNN. Chinese gymnast looks suspciously young? Hacker found the smoking gun via Google cache. Republican presidential candidate picks an unknown 44-year-old former Miss Alaska runner-up as VP? Yep, the Internet made that happen, too. Slate:



The hype can probably be traced to the Web site of a 21-year-old college senior majoring in political science at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. Adam Brickley, a political buff who will graduate in May, started a “Draft Sarah Palin for Vice President” blog last year and has relentlessly promoted the idea ever since.

Brickley has never been to Alaska or met Palin. But while researching potential vice presidents, he stumbled on Palin and thought she would be a good No. 2 to just about all of the major Republican candidates in the race at the time. …The “Draft Palin” movement picked up momentum in more mainstream media, including a column last summer by Fred Barnes of the Weekly Standard. Others followed, including talk over the past couple weeks from conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Meanwhile, we are shocked that Sarah Palin Swimsuit, or any variant on the search term, hasn’t landed atop the Google Trends chart already. But give it time.

See Also: Following The China Quake Via YouTube, Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.