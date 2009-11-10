Shale Is A "Game Changer" For Natural Gas

Heads up to investors in natural gas (UNG).



You can add the International Energy Agency to the list of shale believers. In its just-released 2009 World Energy Outlook, it said:

Unconventional gas changes the game in North America and elsewhere

The recent rapid development of unconventional gas resources in the United States

and Canada, particularly in the last three years, has transformed the gas-market

outlook, both in North America and in other parts of the world. New technology,

especially horizontal-well drilling combined with hydraulic fracturing, has increased

productivity per well from unconventional sources — notably shale gas — and cut

production costs. This supplement to supply, combined with weak demand following the

economic crisis and higher than usual storage levels, has led to a steep drop in US gas

prices from an average of almost $9 per million British thermal units (MBtu) in 2008 to

below $3/MBtu in early September 2009, cutting liquefied natural gas (LNG) import needs

and putting downward pressure on prices in other regions. The fall in North American

prices has inevitably reduced drilling activity, but production has held up remarkably

well, indicating that marginal production costs have fallen steeply. Our analysis shows

that new unconventional sources of supply have the potential to increase overall North

American production at a wellhead cost of between $3/MBtu and $5/MBtu (in year-2008

dollars and drilling and completion costs) for the coming several decades, though rising

material costs and rig rates are expected to exert upward pressure on unit costs over

time. The high decline rates of unconventional gas will also require constant drilling and

completion of new wells to maintain output.

The extent to which the boom in unconventional gas production in North America

can be replicated in other parts of the world endowed with such resources remains

highly uncertain. Outside North America, unconventional resources have not yet been

appraised in detail and gas production is still small. Some regions, including China,

India, Australia and Europe, are thought to hold large resources, but there are major

potential obstacles to their development in some cases. These include limitations on

physical access to resources, the requirement for large volumes of water for completing

wells, the environmental impact and the distance of resources from the existing pipeline

infrastructure. In addition, the geological characteristics of resources that have not

yet been appraised may present serious technical and economic challenges to their

development. In the Reference Scenario, unconventional gas output worldwide rises from

367 bcm in 2007 to 629 bcm in 2030, with much of the increase coming from the United

States and Canada. The share of unconventional gas in total US gas production rises from

over 50% in 2008 to nearly 60% in 2030. In Asia-Pacific (outside Australia) and Europe,

output is projected to take off in the second half of the projection period, though the

share of unconventional gas in total production in those regions remains small. Globally,

the share of unconventional gas rises from 12% in 2007 to 15% in 2030. This projection is

subject to considerable uncertainty, especially after 2020; there is potential for output

to increase much more.

