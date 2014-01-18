This New Beer Koozie Is Perfect For Multitasking

A new product called the Shakoolie lets you booze in the shower with ease.

Unlike the typical foam beer koozie, the Shakoolie includes a “launch pad” attachment that essentially creates a cupholder for the shower.

The adhesive-backed launchpad is made of velcro, and attaches to the shower wall. The koozie also has a velcro patch, which makes the whole thing pretty ingenious.

The product costs $US9.99 and comes in fun versions, such as one that says “it’s my shower, I’ll booze if I want to.”

But Instagram user mck916 points out an even more diverse use for the Shakoolie: He uses it to keep his hands free while playing darts.

By this logic, you could use the Shakoolie anytime you want to enjoy a beverage while keeping your hands free.

Get one here.

