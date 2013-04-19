Shakira Sued For $100M By Ex-Boyfriend — Here's Today's Buzz

- Shakira has been slapped with a $100 million lawsuit in California by her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua, who claims that he built the “Shakira brand” and was brains behind her hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” according to court documents. Shakira doesn’t believe her ex-boyfriend, who is the son of an Argentine president, is to thank for her success since they met when she was already an established star but she does admit he was one of “numerous advisers” simply because he was unemployed at the time.
- Will Smith has replaced Ben Affleck to play a con man in Warner Bros.’ “Focus.” Kristen Stewart, who was originally signed on to co-star, ” fell off with the feeling that the age difference between the two would be too large a gap.” Smith is 44; Affleck is 40. Stewart is 23.
- Will Smith’s son Jaden, 14, (kind of) confirms he’s dating 15-year-old Kardashian offspring, Kylie Jenner. “She’s one of my best friends. It’s pretty awesome.”
- ABC is delaying a bomb-themed episode of “Castle” due to the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.
- After ABC canceled struggling “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” in January, remaining un-aired episodes will now be available online. Show star Krysten Ritter tweeted: “Exciting news for all you Don’t Trust the B—- in @apt23 fans! On May 17th the remaining episodes will be available on Abc.com, itunes, and hulu! 8 episodes of genus B—- hilarity! Can’t wait for you all to see them. I love you.”
- 20th Century Fox confirms a “21 Jump Street” sequel is set for a 2014 release.
- Bradley Cooper has been living with his mum since his father’s death in 2011. “My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other.”
- Heidi Klum … without makeup!
