Shakira's viral 'tongue move' at the Super Bowl halftime show may have been a nod to her Lebanese heritage

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s energetic halftime show at Super Bowl LIV won Twitter praise from celebrities and fans alike.

Shakira captivated the internet with a flourish to her performance – a move of her tongue that inspired awe and ridicule on Twitter.

The “tongue thing,” as several Twitter users pointed out, is called a zaghrouta and is an expression of joy in Arab culture. The singer’s choice to include it in the performance may have been a nod to her Lebanese heritage.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious from Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s electric halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida won the Internet. The energetic – and honestly, age-defying – performance inspired praise from Lady Gaga, Cardi B, LeeAnn Rimes, and, of course, Lopez’s biggest fan, fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Shakira captured the attention of Twitter with a particular flourish to her performance: a ripple of the tongue, which quickly caught on as “Shakira’s tongue thing.”

Clips of the singer leaning into the camera and wagging her tongue during a rendition of “Hips Don’t Lie” received hundreds of thousands of retweets and inspired both awe and ridicule online.

Some referred to the moment as “iconic,” while others compared the singer to a turkey, various farm animals, and even Patrick from Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Not sure what Shakira did here but I’m still into it pic.twitter.com/xx2X7jxOOS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 3, 2020

Talk about an iconic moment. ???? https://t.co/JQD2hhVDzn — Nikki Balles (@HardRockNikki) February 3, 2020

the turkey who gets pardoned on Thanksgiving https://t.co/897qyYtRRm — Jordan Moreau (@jordanmoreau_) February 3, 2020

Shakira during the #SuperBowl halftime show be like… pic.twitter.com/vTdFXdcGcZ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 3, 2020

Some fans on Twitter, however, recognised the move and took the opportunity to educate. Shakira’s so-called “tongue thing” – actually called a zaghrouta – is a way of expressing joy or happiness in Arab culture. Shakira, whose father is Lebanese, may have been incorporating a nod to her heritage.

“It is a way to express joy or happiness in Arab culture. Elements of it can also be found in other cultures even as far as music in the Balkans,” one Twitter user explained.

“Siri, how do I explain a zaghroota to white people?” another quipped.

This is called zaghrouta. It is a way to express joy or happiness in Arab culture. Elements of it can also be found in other cultures even as far as music in the Balkans. https://t.co/bixdVn34vF — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) February 3, 2020

Quit the stupid jokes. This is called zaghrouta (a.k.a. ululation in English). It is a joyful sound Arabic speakers make when cheering & celebrating. #Shakira #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/mG2cWpB592 — Elianne Farhat (@ElianneMJF) February 3, 2020

“Siri, how do I explain a zaghroota to white people?” https://t.co/TLMXyebYkJ — Matt (@DeaconZafari) February 3, 2020

Others added that her entire performance contained multiple influences from Arab culture.

“She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed ‘Ojos Asi’ which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it,” one fan tweeted. “All love on the biggest stage.”

You really have to understand how huge Shakira’s performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage — Danny Hajjar داني حجار ???????? (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

Read more:

People are calling Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance the best Super Bowl halftime show in years

The best memes from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show

Fans are raving about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show, the best one in years by far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.