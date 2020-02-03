18 photos that prove the real Super Bowl was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and performed a medley of their biggest hits.

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin also joined the two superstars onstage.

Here are 18 of the best photos from their show-stopping performance.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shakira kicked off the 12-minute performance.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Shakira played the guitar during her song ‘Empire.’

She began with “She Wolf” and then played the guitar for “Empire.”

She performed a dance with a rope.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Super Bowl LIV took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The next song in her setlist was “Whenever, Wherever” – her first English crossover hit, which was cowritten by another Latina woman who previously performed at the Super Bowl, Gloria Estefan.

She was joined by Bad Bunny to perform a version of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Bad Bunny is a rapper and reggaetón singer from Puerto Rico.

Fans were thrilled about the show’s Latinx representation.

Shakira also performed her Spanish-language hit “Chantaje.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Shakira signed to Sony Music Colombia at the age of 13.

Bad Bunny remained onstage to sing his song “Callaíta” as Shakira sang her hit “Chantaje,” which features the Colombian singer Maluma.

She crowd-surfed during “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ was released in 2006 for the reissue of Shakira’s seventh album.

“‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ which features the hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, set a record for selling the most copies of a digital song in one week after it was released May 27,” according to the New York Times.

Before JLo took the stage, Shakira ended her medley with a theatrical kick.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Shakira is one of the most successful artists globally.

Belly dancing and jump kicks are two of Shakira’s performance signatures.

Lopez began her medley with “Jenny from the Block.”

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez was born to Puerto Rican parents in the Bronx.

She appeared onstage in a black leather bodysuit with studs under a shiny pink skirt with a thigh-high slit, but quickly shed the skirt.

Lopez showed off her famous derrière while performing her 2005 single “Get Right.”

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images ‘Get Right’ was the lead single for Lopez’s fourth studio album.

Her performance had many fans wondering about her workout routine.

Lopez showed off her pole dancing skills.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ‘Waiting for Tonight’ was originally recorded by the girl group 3rd Party.

She sang her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” while hitting poses on a rotating pole.

Lopez famously trained to pole dance for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

Rob Carr/Getty Images She nailed a variety of poses.

She played a veteran stripper named Ramona in the critically acclaimed film.

Fans joked that her pole dancing routine was revenge for her Oscars snub.

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images She stood on her dancers’ shoulders.

Despite widespread critical acclaim and awards show buzz for her supporting role, Lopez was shut out of the nominations for the 2020 Oscars.

As soon as the pole appeared during her halftime performance, Twitter lit up with reminders that Lopez was snubbed – and jokes about her refusal to let her intense “Hustlers” training go to waste.

She had plenty of outfit changes.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Lopez had a residency in Las Vegas from 2016 to 2018.

The superstar wore five incredible looks for her performance, and pulled off four seamless outfit changes onstage.

J Balvin joined her onstage to perform his hit “Mi Gente.”

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images The official remix of ‘Mi Gente’ features Beyoncé.

“Mi Gente” was mashed up with Lopez’s hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Lopez was later joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lopez showed off her Puerto Rican pride.

The mother-daughter duo sang a remix of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s 1999 single “Let’s Get Loud.”

Lopez wore a feathery two-sided cape, with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other.

Shakira played the drums while JLo sang “Let’s Get Loud.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Shakira can play the harmonica, the guitar, and the drums.

Fans were obsessed with Shakira’s virtuosic moment.

Shakira returned to the stage to perform “Waka Waka.”

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images She had changed into a new golden outfit.

Shakira’s 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is one of her most popular and best-selling songs, reportedly selling upwards of 10 million units. The song was blended with Congolese instrumentals.

Shakira and Lopez united onstage in front of a U.S. flag.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Both women are famous for both singing and dancing.

They were backed by a group of young dancers dressed in all white.

The two women posed triumphantly to end the performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Shakira is 43 years old, while Lopez is 50.

Many fans were quick to dub it one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.