18 photos that prove the real Super Bowl was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show

- Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and performed a medley of their biggest hits.
- Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin also joined the two superstars onstage.
- Here are 18 of the best photos from their show-stopping performance.
Shakira kicked off the 12-minute performance.
She began with “She Wolf” and then played the guitar for “Empire.”
She performed a dance with a rope.
The next song in her setlist was “Whenever, Wherever” – her first English crossover hit, which was cowritten by another Latina woman who previously performed at the Super Bowl, Gloria Estefan.
She was joined by Bad Bunny to perform a version of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”
Fans were thrilled about the show’s Latinx representation.
Shakira also performed her Spanish-language hit “Chantaje.”
Bad Bunny remained onstage to sing his song “Callaíta” as Shakira sang her hit “Chantaje,” which features the Colombian singer Maluma.
She crowd-surfed during “Hips Don’t Lie.”
“‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ which features the hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, set a record for selling the most copies of a digital song in one week after it was released May 27,” according to the New York Times.
Before JLo took the stage, Shakira ended her medley with a theatrical kick.
Belly dancing and jump kicks are two of Shakira’s performance signatures.
Lopez began her medley with “Jenny from the Block.”
She appeared onstage in a black leather bodysuit with studs under a shiny pink skirt with a thigh-high slit, but quickly shed the skirt.
Lopez showed off her famous derrière while performing her 2005 single “Get Right.”
Her performance had many fans wondering about her workout routine.
Lopez showed off her pole dancing skills.
She sang her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” while hitting poses on a rotating pole.
Lopez famously trained to pole dance for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”
She played a veteran stripper named Ramona in the critically acclaimed film.
Fans joked that her pole dancing routine was revenge for her Oscars snub.
Despite widespread critical acclaim and awards show buzz for her supporting role, Lopez was shut out of the nominations for the 2020 Oscars.
As soon as the pole appeared during her halftime performance, Twitter lit up with reminders that Lopez was snubbed – and jokes about her refusal to let her intense “Hustlers” training go to waste.
She had plenty of outfit changes.
The superstar wore five incredible looks for her performance, and pulled off four seamless outfit changes onstage.
J Balvin joined her onstage to perform his hit “Mi Gente.”
“Mi Gente” was mashed up with Lopez’s hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”
Lopez was later joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme.
The mother-daughter duo sang a remix of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s 1999 single “Let’s Get Loud.”
Lopez wore a feathery two-sided cape, with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other.
Shakira played the drums while JLo sang “Let’s Get Loud.”
Fans were obsessed with Shakira’s virtuosic moment.
Shakira returned to the stage to perform “Waka Waka.”
Shakira’s 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is one of her most popular and best-selling songs, reportedly selling upwards of 10 million units. The song was blended with Congolese instrumentals.
Shakira and Lopez united onstage in front of a U.S. flag.
They were backed by a group of young dancers dressed in all white.
The two women posed triumphantly to end the performance.
Many fans were quick to dub it one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in years.
