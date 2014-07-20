Shakira Broke A Facebook World Record

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira broke a record this week: She became the first person in the world to garner 100 million fans on Facebook.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, she set the record after posting a picture of herself at Maracanã Stadium in Brazil last week. She performed during the closing ceremony of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The photo collected more than 3.5 million likes in just four days.

The singer posted a video on Facebook, thanking her fans.

Post by Shakira. And to celebrate the momentous event, Facebook put together a series of infographics to give people a better idea of what 100 million people looks like (if they all shook their hips like she does, they'd generate enough energy to power 10 homes for one year!) and how Shakira got to be the most-liked person on the social network. Post by Shakira. No word on whether she used Facebook's new celebrity-only app, called Mentions, to help her get to 100 million likes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.