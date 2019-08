When Shakira was in grade school, no one liked her voice. Her teacher wouldn’t let her join the school choir, and her classmates said she sounded like a goat. Now, she’s one of the world’s top-selling artists.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.