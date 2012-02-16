Shakira Attacked By A Sea Lion Because Of Her Blackberry—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • Shakira recounts how she got attacked by a sea lion after it mistook her blackberry for fish food: “It got about a foot away from me, looked me in the eye, roared in fury and tried to bite me.”
  • Country crooner Miranda Lambert says Chris Brown needs to be “put in his place.”
  • Sienna Miller debuts her baby bump (but not her fiancé) in New York City.
  • Bikini-clad Scarlett Johansson and her new boyfriend Nate Naylor vacation in Hawaii for Valentines Day.
  • Blake Lively gets restraining order against scary stalker fan. And it’s not Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • Rihanna’s personal trainer reveals how she got that Grammys body.
  • Rachel Zoe shows off her son Skyler, who may weigh as much as his mother.

