Shakira And Other Celebrities Invest In Viddy, A Startup That's A Lot Like Instagram For Videos

Photo: Oouinouin via Flickr

Shakira can be added to the list of celebrity startup investors. She, along with Jay-Z and Jay Brown’s Roc Nation, Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, and tech influencers like Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and ShoeDazzle’s Brian Lee, have invested in Viddy. They’ve joined in a $6 million Series A round of financing that was announced in February.



Viddy is a startup that’s a lot like Instagram for video. It’s an easy way to share videos on mobile devices, and it even has filters to make the videos look better.

“We help people capture 15 seconds of their life,” co-founder Brett O’Brien told Business Insider. “Instagram has photo features and Viddy has production packs.”

Viddy launched last year and has about 10 million registered users. It’s one of the top free photo and video apps in the App Store, behind Instagram.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Viddy though. In February it was yanked from the App Store for hosting too much porn. After 36 hours and some cleaning up of the content, Apple reinstated Viddy.

